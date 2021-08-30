Cycling
SEPT. 19
Monarch Crest Crank — Salida, $25-$95. Registration required: monarchcrestcrank.com.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Pineries Open Space, 14K, Sept. 17.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SEPT. 11
Clear Spring Ranch Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon, Clear Springs Ranch, Loren Lane, Fountain. Stollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Animals of Mueller Touch Table, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Weeds and Seeds, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 person.
• Nature Adventures: Flopping Fish, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and 10, $3 per person.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, $5.
• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for grades K-2, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17, $4 per person.
• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9-3 p.m. Sept. 18, $5 per Girl Scout badge.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolf education.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
SATURDAY
Women’s Mountain Adventure Retreat — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tumbling River Ranch, 11117 Pine St., Grant. Go online for cost. Registration: lifes2shortfitness.com/womens-mountain- adventure-retreat.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
Running
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2short fitness.com.
• Women’s Beginner Trail Six-Week Running Course or 10-Week training group, starting 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
SEPT. 6
Fortitude 10K — Fort Collins, $52 in person, $42 virtual. Registration required: bolderboulder.com.
SEPT. 19
Race Against Suicide: A Charity 5K — In-person and virtual event to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35. Registration required: pikespeaksuicide prevention.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: fountaincreekweek.com.
• Creek Week Kickoff, 9 a.m.-noon Sept.25.
