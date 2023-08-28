Cycling

SEPT. 8-10

Pikes Peak APEX — Mountain bike challenge on the slopes of Pikes Peak to benefit PPORA Trail Stewardship Fund. Go online for prices. Registration: pikespeakapex.com.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 6 or 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9, $20-$30.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Rock Pond, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Osborn Loop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Bear Trailhead.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk and Presentation — With wildlife biologist, Joe LaFleur, walk, 8:30-9:30 a.m., meet at American Eagles upper parking lot for walk on Grouse Mountain trails, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older. Audio-visual program, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor; 719-301-8801.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Kids' Night Out: Marvelous Moths, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 8, $20-$25.

• Moths' Night Out with Mile High Bug Club, 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 8, $3.

• Adult Day Camp: Arthropods, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 9, $25-$30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com

• Nature Adventures: Migration Masters, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 7-8, $3.

• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 9, $5 donation.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, for ages 8 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.

Rocky Mountain Conservancy Bettie Courses — Open to all women. Go online for locations and prices. Registration: rmconservancy.org/learn-with-us.

• Stream Ecology and Fly Fishing, Sept. 5.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SUNDAY

Orangetheory 5K at Labor Day Lift Off — 9 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/53ddewkk.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

