Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Pineries Open Space 14K, Sept. 17.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Geer Pond, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Mash Up Hike, 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Wildlife Safety Hike, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SEPT. 11
Clear Spring Ranch Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon, Clear Springs Ranch, Loren Lane, Fountain. Stollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Skins and Skulls, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• A Night Under the Stars, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Animals of Mueller Touch Table, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 31, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 per child.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Weeds and Seeds, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Sept. 2 and 3, $3 person.
• Nature Adventures: Flopping Fish, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and 10, $3 per person.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, $5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
SEPT. 4
Women’s Mountain Adventure Retreat — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tumbling River Ranch, 11117 Pine St., Grant. Go online for cost. Registration: lifes2shortfitness.com/womens-mountain- adventure-retreat.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31, $50.
Running
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women’s Beginner Trail Six-Week Running Course or 10-Week training group, starting 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
SEPT. 6
Fortitude 10K — Fort Collins, $52 in person, $42 virtual. Registration required: bolderboulder.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
