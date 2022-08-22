Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 16, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. gardenofgods.com.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Nobel Cabin, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Bear Creek A’Buzz, Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $2.
• Nature’s Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8, $4.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Roam the Rabbitbrush, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 or 2, $3.
• 2’s & 3’s Outdoors: Wiggly Worms, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Sept. 8 or 9, $3.
• Tree Cookie Crafts, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Campers Services.
• Touch Tables: Mystery Box, 10 a.m. Aug. 28, Camper Services.
• Junior Ranger Adventure, 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Dragonfly Pond.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
WEDNESDAY
Healthy Forests Workshop — 11 a.m.-noon, Kiowa Creek Ranch and Sanctuary, 10165 Hodgen Road; epccd.org.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Geocaching, 2 p.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Fly-fishing, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Leave No Trace Basics, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Protect the Children 5K Run — To benefit Court Care Pikes Peak Region, 8 a.m., Monument Valley Park at Legacy Loop Plaza, Fontanero Trailhead, 1800 Recreation Way. Online registration deadline is Friday. Go online for prices: tinyurl.com/ytmtbxyd.
SEPT. 4
Orangetheory 5K at Labor Day Lift Off — 9 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., go online for prices. Registration: runsignup.com/orangetheory5katldlo.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
