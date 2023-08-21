Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• School Pond, 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Grouse Mountain Trail, 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Rock Pond, 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 29, Rock Pond Trailhead.

Rocky Mountain Conservancy Bettie Courses — Open to all women . Go online for prices. Registration: rmconservancy.org/learn-with-us.

• Black Lake Guided Hike, Saturday.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

FRIDAY

Active Adults: Santa Fe Open Space Hike — 5:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Recreation Area, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Nature Explorers: Wondrous Water, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Beer Creek A'Buzz: Annual Honey Harvest & Pollinator Celebration Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $2.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Western Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

SATURDAY

Manitou Lake Bird Walk — With local birding expert, Joe LaFleur, 8-9 a.m., Manitou Lake entrance, north of Woodland Park, Highway 67, $10 per vehicle, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older; 719-301-8801, [email protected].

Walk and Program — With local birding expert, Joe LaFleur, bird walk at 10:30 a.m. in park next to Florissant Public Library, program 11 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older; 719-301-8801, [email protected].

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, for ages 8 and older, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dragonfly Pond.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Race Against Violence — Activities for children and adults, 5K walk/run and more to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m., Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road, $55 for 5K. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

