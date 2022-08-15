almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

 Courtesy

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 31 or Sept. 16, $20-$30.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 28; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Red Tail Overlook, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Bacon Rock, 9 a.m. Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Nobel Cabin, 9 a.m. Aug. 24, Black Bear Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Bear Creek A'Buzz, Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27, $2.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Western Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Mountain Lion Roving Program, 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Comfort Station.

• Tree Cookie Crafts, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Campers Services.

• Touch Tables: Mystery Box, 10 a.m. Aug. 28, Camper Services.

• Junior Ranger Adventure, 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Dragonfly Pond.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Roam the Rabbitbrush, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 or 2, $3 per person.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

AUG. 24

Healthy Forests Workshop — 11 a.m.-noon, Kiowa Creek Ranch and Sanctuary, 10165 Hodgen Road; epccd.org/events.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Geocaching, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Dragonfly Pond.

• Leave No Trace Basics, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Amphitheater.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Trail Run, 9 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments