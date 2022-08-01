Almanac
Cycling
Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.
• Copper Triangle, Saturday, Copper.
SATURDAY
Littleton Twilight Criterium — 3-10 p.m., downtown Littleton; tinyurl.com/msxypjh2.
AUG. 13
Starlight Spectacular — Cycle, run or walk to benefit Trails and Open Space Coalition, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Garden of the Gods Park, go online for prices. Registration: starlightspectacular.org.
Cycle to the Summit — Race up Pikes Peak, go online for prices. Registration required by Aug. 8: cycletothesummit.org.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Jon Kedrowski will discuss exploring the mountains and high mountain lakes of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. His book “Classic Colorado Hikes: Lakes, Loop, and High Ridge Traverses” will be available for purchase. Admission, $4-$5.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Kids’ Morning: Soaking Up the Sun, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, $15-$20.
• Bear Creek A’Buzz, Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27, $2.
Colorado Birding Trail —
Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
MONDAY
Colorado Day — Free entry to all Colorado state parks; cpw.state.co.us.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Stillwater Tactics & Flies with Landon Mayer & Phil Rowley, 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, $100.
• Dry Fly School, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 class, 4 p.m. Aug. 13 on the water, $325.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SEPT. 4
Orangetheory 5K at Labor Day Lift Off — 9 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., go online for prices. Registration: runsignup.com/orangetheory5katldlo.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
