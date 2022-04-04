Cycling
SUNDAY
Warner Group Gravel Fondo Festival — All-ability-level ride up Rampart Range with music and festival after at The Buffalo Lodge, $35 and up. Online registration deadline is Friday; tinyurl.com/y3m7yub2.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Dark Sky Workshop and Hike, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Tyke Hike, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, $3.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Southern Colorado Trail Builders Trail Bash — Hiking, biking, running and more, 10 a.m., Lake Pueblo State Park, Pueblo. Free with park entry fee; socotrails.org.
APRIL 16
Earth Day Volksmarch — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., finish by 3:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Jogging strollers can complete the course with some difficulty, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trails; Carol Kinate, 719-648-9015, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature's Classroom: 1-3 p.m. April 12, $4.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Rock Identification in the Wild, for ages 10 and older, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, $5.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday, $5.
• Why Wolves? 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, $5.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Eggsploring Eggs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 per person.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Hungry Herons, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 14-15, $3 person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
FRIDAY
Pikes Peak Fly Fishers Auction — 5-8:30 p.m., Colorado Parks & Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; pikespeakflyfishers.com.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.