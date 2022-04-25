Cycling
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9 a.m. May 21 and June 18, Lakewood.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Take a Hike and Meditate — 8:15-10:15 a.m., Edna Mae Bennett Trail, 3120 N. Chelton Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p94ytpu.
MAY 7
Falcon Wanderers and Air Force Academy 41st Anniversary Walk — 9 a.m.-noon, Air Force Academy. Registration: 719-333-4475.
Nature
• Mindfulness Photography Workshop, 3-5 p.m. May 7, $30.
• Nature's Classroom: Incredible Insects, for children in grades 5-8, 1-3 p.m. May 10, $4.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Motorless Morning, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Animal Mothers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. May 5-6, $3.
• Fountain Creek Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.
• Beginners Warm Water Fishing, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Loveland.
Running
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursday; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
• Women's Trail Running Training Group, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
• Beginner Trail Running Course, 9 a.m. May 21 and June 18, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
MAY 14-15
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
SATURDAY
Great American Clean Up — 9 a.m.-noon. Registration: gacppp.com.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
