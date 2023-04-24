Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Hike and presentation about a facsimile of Edith Holden's original diary, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, $5.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

MAY 1-OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Little Wonders - Colors of Spring, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Aiken Audubon - Birding 101, 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $8-$10.

• Nature's Classroom - Incredible Insects, for children in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. May 2, $4.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Motorless Morning, 5 a.m.-noon Saturday; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Homeschool Fridays: Discover Wetlands, for children in grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

• Nature Adventures: Feathered Frenzy, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. May 4-5, $3.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FRIDAY

Family Star Party: Searching for Alien Worlds — 8-10 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. No fee for outdoor telescope viewing, half-priced Center admission for indoor activities; tinyurl.com/yenv74a6.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Mountain Plover Festival — Bird watching festival, Karval; mountainploverfestival.com.

Outdoor Skills

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Navigation and Map Reading, for ages 13 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. May 4, $30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Kids Outdoor Survival Skills Series: Maps and Compass, for ages 5-10 with an adult, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $30.

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, $50 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.

• Reading Trout Water, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

