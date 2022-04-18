Cycling
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Pueblo Bike Classic Race — Registration: bikereg.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Earth Day on the Trail and Upcycled Craft Story Time, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. April 30, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover Wetlands, for children in grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Morning, 8 a.m.-noon April 30. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.
• Mindfulness Photography Workshop, 3-5 p.m. May 7, $30.
• Nature's Classroom: Incredible Insects, for children in grades 5-8, 1-3 p.m. May 10, $4.
• Nature Adventures: Animal Mothers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. May 5-6, $3.
• Fountain Creek Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.
• Ladies Night Out: Backcountry Gear and Trip Planning, 6 p.m. Thursday, Denver
• Beginner's Fly Fishing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Littleton.
• Beginners Warm Water Fishing, 8 a.m.-noon April 30, Loveland.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing Beginner School, Saturday-Sunday, May 28-29 or June 25-26, Frisco, $595; tinyurl.com/4n2wb7n8.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Trail Running Training Group, 9 a.m. April 30, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
MAY 14-15
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.