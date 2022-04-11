Cycling
APRIL 23-24
Pueblo Bike Classic Race — Registration: bikereg.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt, for ages 2 and older, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Saturday, $5-$6.
• Earth Day on the Trail and Upcycled Craft Story Time, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Chocolate Bunny Walk & Egg Hunt, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, $5-$6 per child.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover Wetlands, for children in grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. April 22, $4 per person.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Earth Day Volksmarch — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., finish be 3:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Jogging strollers can complete the course with some difficulty, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trails; Carol Kinate, 719-648-9015, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Hungry Herons, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.
• Fly Fishing 101, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Littleton.
• Ladies Night Out: Backcountry Gear and Trip Planning, 6 p.m. April 21, Denver
• Beginner's Fly Fishing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 23, Littleton.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing Beginner School, April 23-24, May 28-29 or June 25-26, Frisco, $595; tinyurl.com/4n2wb7n8.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Couch to Trails 5K Training Program, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.