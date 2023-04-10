Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Dark Sky Hike, 7:30 p.m. April 17, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Constellations in the Night Sky, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Star Party, 8 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Who's Egg is it Anyway? for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Junior Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $10 per meeting.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.
• Paw-Day with the Wolves, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Intro to Wilderness Survival, for ages 13 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• Kids Outdoor Survival Skills Series: Water Filtration, for ages 5-10 with an adult, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, $50 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.
• Flying Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday or April 25.
• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Open Fly Tying Night, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, free.
• Knots 101, 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Two-Day Beginner School, Saturday-Sunday, $595.
Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.
Running
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Couch to Trails 5K Training Program, 9-11 a.m. Sunday.
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Great American Cleanup, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• Great American Cleanup, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
SATURDAY
Great American Cleanup — 9-11 a.m., Falcon-Rock Island Trailhead. Registration: ryandorough@elpasoco.com.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
