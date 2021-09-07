helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

