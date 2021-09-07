Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.