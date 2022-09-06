helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — volunteer@ crossfireministries.org.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

