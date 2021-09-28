Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• COSILoveYou — Volunteers needed for CityServe Day 2021 on Saturday; cosiloveyou.com.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.