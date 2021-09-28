helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• COSILoveYou — Volunteers needed for CityServe Day 2021 on Saturday; cosiloveyou.com.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

USOuso.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments