Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
