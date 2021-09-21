helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorse foundation.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

