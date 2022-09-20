Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum —
719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.
