Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Get On Board — Connecting community organizations seeking skilled volunteers, passionate community trustees and board members to those ready to serve, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: leadership pikespeak.org/getonboard.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

