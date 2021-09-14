Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Dream Centers — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Get On Board — Connecting community organizations seeking skilled volunteers, passionate community trustees and board members to those ready to serve, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: leadership pikespeak.org/getonboard.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
