Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County — Volunteer reception with nonprofits sharing volunteer opportunities, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• Teen Court — 719-475-7815.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksf colorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.