Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

• Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

