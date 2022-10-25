helphands
Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springsaafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — volunteer@ crossfireministries.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller Countytellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Child

samaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400,

peakparent.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments