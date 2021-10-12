helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorse foundation.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

