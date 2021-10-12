Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.