Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.