HELPING HANDS

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Food to Power — 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.

