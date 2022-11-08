Helping Hands
Contact organizations about volunteer opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteer office@ccharitiescc.org.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.