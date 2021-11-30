helphands

Helping Hands

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

• Wreaths Across America — Wreath sponsors and volunteers needed to lay wreaths on veterans graves on Dec. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42571.

