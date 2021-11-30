Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
• Wreaths Across America — Wreath sponsors and volunteers needed to lay wreaths on veterans graves on Dec. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42571.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.