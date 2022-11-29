helphands
Contact organizations about opportunities.

Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, mission medicalclinic.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Women Build — 719-475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

