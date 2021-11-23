Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
