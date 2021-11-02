helphands

Helping Hands

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

