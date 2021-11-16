helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments