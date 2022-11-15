Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, volunteer@ crossfireministires.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeak blues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
