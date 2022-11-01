Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stable strides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.