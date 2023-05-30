Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

 American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.

 Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.

 Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

 Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

 Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

 District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, da4colorado.gov.

 El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

 Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

 Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

 Goodwill of Colorado — Grace, gvigil@goodwillcolorado.org.

 Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.

 Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

 Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

 Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.

 Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

 PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

 Play­Date Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

 Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.

 Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

 Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

 StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

 Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

 The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

 USO — uso.org.

 Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

 Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

 Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

