Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy — openbiblemedical.org, 719-475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Special Olympics Colorado — specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
