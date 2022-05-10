helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller Countytellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• MeadowGrass Music Festival — Volunteers needed May 27-29; meadowgrass.org/volunteer.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partners inhousing.org.

Project Angel Heart — projectangel heart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

