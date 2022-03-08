Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.