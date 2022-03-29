helphands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller Countytellerhabitat.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

