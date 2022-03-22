helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministriesvolunteer@crossfire ministries.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 719-633-4991.

• USOuso.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 719-475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

