Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — volunteer@crossfire ministries.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 719-633-4991.
• USO — uso.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.