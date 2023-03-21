Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• El Paso County Parks — 719-520-6983.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.