Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety —
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.