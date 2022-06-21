helphands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• Backpack Bash — COSILoveYou is looking for donations of new backpacks to help provide back-to-school needs for thousands of families across the Pikes Peak region. Monetary donations also accepted; backpackbash.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller Countytellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Child — samaritans purse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Warm Hearts Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

