Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Backpack Bash — COSILoveYou is looking for donations of new backpacks to help provide back-to-school needs for thousands of families across the Pikes Peak region. Monetary donations also accepted; backpackbash.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritans purse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.