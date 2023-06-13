Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Earthseeds — 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Mercy's Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak United Way Day of Action — Volunteers needed June 21; ppunitedway.org/#upcoming-events.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
