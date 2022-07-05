helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Crossfire Ministries — volunteer@ crossfireministries.org.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteer office@ccharitiescc.org.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments