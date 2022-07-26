Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — volunteer@ crossfireministries.org.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
