Contact organizations about opportunities.

 Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Colorado — [email protected].

• The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit — Volunteers needed Aug. 12; coloradospringssports.org/get-involved/volunteer.

 Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808. 

 Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.

 Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

 El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

 Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

 Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

 First Visitor — peakvista.org.

 Greccio Housing — greccio.org.

 Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

 Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.

 Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, [email protected].

 Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Mercy's Gate — mercysgatecs.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.

• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.

 Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, [email protected].

 Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

 Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.

 Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• Special Olympics Colorado — specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer.

 Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

 Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

 TESSA — tessacs.org.

 Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.

 Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].

