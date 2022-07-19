Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
