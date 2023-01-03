Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

 Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808. 

 Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.

 Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

 Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

 Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, volunteer@crossfireministires.org.

 Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

 Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

 District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

 El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

 Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

 Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

 Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

 Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

 Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.

 Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

 Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

 Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

 The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

 Play­Date Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

 Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.

 The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

 Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

 Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

 Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

 Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

 StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

 Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

 Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

 Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

