Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• El Paso County Parks — 719-520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.