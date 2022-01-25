helphands

Helping Hands

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

• El Paso County Parks — 719-520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorse foundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

