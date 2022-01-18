helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfire ministries.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Downtown Winter Fest — Volunteers needed Feb. 5. Registration: form.jotform.com/213494884606163.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 719-633-4991.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

