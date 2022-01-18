Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfire ministries.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Downtown Winter Fest — Volunteers needed Feb. 5. Registration: form.jotform.com/213494884606163.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@ dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 719-633-4991.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
